Finally! THIS is how Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor reacts to son Siddhanth Kapoor’s drugs consumption case

Shootout at Wadala fame Siddhanth Kapoor has been detained by the Bengaluru Police in connection with consumption of drugs

 

MUMBAI: Actor Shakti Kapoor is in a state of shock as he woke up to the news of his son, actor Siddhanth Kapoor’s arrest in Bengaluru after he tested positive for drugs. However, the actor doesn’t believe that his son might have consumed drugs.

Shakti says, “I’m in Mumbai and I don’t know what is happening. I got to know from news channels. All I know as of now is that there is no arrest and Siddhanth has only been detained.”

When asked if Siddhanth was in Bengaluru for work, Shakti adds, “Yes, he is a DJ (disco jockey) and he plays at parties, and that’s what he was in Bengaluru for. I don’t know where all these reports are coming from.”

Not sure if it is the same party where his son was playing, which is said to be raided and six people have been detained, Shakti says, “I will talk to my son very soon and know the details. But I know this can’t be true.”

According to reports, the Bengaluru Police raided a rave party where Siddhanth, 37, was found consuming drugs, and was later tested.

Earlier in 2020, Shakti’s daughter, actor Shraddha Kapoor was called in by NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) for questioning in a drug case that had gained steam after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Credit: Hindustan Times

