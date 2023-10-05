Finally! Hrithik Roshan announces the OTT release date of Vikram Vedha; fans say, “Badi der kar di sir”

MUMBAI: From the past couple of years, especially post the pandemic, within six months of the theatrical release, a movie comes on OTT. But, that didn’t happen with two movies Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha and Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya.

Now, there have been reports of both the films getting OTT release soon, and today, Hrithik took to Twitter to announce the OTT release date of Vikram Vedha. He tweeted, “Finally! It’s HERE! #VikramVedha streaming from 12th May only on @JioCinema.”

Well, fans are excited for it, but they are feeling that the OTT release got late. A fan tweeted, “Bahute Late Laaye @iHrithik Sir ..” Another netizen tweeted, “When even @iHrithik says "Finally" it's here you know it took way more than normal time.” One more Twitter user wrote, “Badi der kar di sir but finally vedha is coming to rule with his meniac personality.” Check out the tweets below...

Vikram Vedha was released in September last year. The film received mixed reviews and failed to make a mark at the box office. It collected Rs. 78.66 crore and was declared a flop.

Talking about Hrithik’s upcoming movies, the actor is currently busy with the shooting of Fighter which also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role. The movie is directed by Siddharth Anand and it is slated to release in January next year. There have also been reports of him doing War 2, but the movie is not yet officially announced.

