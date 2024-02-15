Finally! Hrithik Roshan Set to Begin Shooting for "War 2" with Action-Packed Introductory Sequence

"War 2" follows the success of its predecessor, "War," which saw Hrithik Roshan's character, Agent Kabir, become a fan favorite.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/15/2024 - 21:00
movie_image: 
Hrithik

MUMBAI: Bollywood fans are in for a treat as Hrithik Roshan gears up to start shooting for the highly anticipated "War 2" next week. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film marks the first collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and NTR JR., promising to introduce a new dimension to the YRF Spy Universe.

"War 2" follows the success of its predecessor, "War," which saw Hrithik Roshan's character, Agent Kabir, become a fan favorite. The actor reprised his role in a post-credit sequence in the 2023 release "Tiger 3," sparking excitement and anticipation for his return in the upcoming sequel.

The film is set to kick off with an action-packed introductory sequence for Hrithik Roshan's character, Kabir, designed by Ayan Mukerji, Aditya Chopra, and the entire action team. Despite a minor lower back injury during his training for the film, Hrithik is poised to return to the set with his trademark determination and dedication.

Also Read: OMG! Hrithik Roshan has an unfortunate experience and talks about what strength means to him, “I believe true strength is being relaxed”

"Ayan Mukerji and Aditya Chopra have meticulously worked on the script of War 2 to differentiate it from all that has been done in the YRF Spy Universe till date," a source revealed. "War 2 will be an action spectacle like never before, and as suggested by the post-credit sequence of Kabir, this one would be a little darker and grittier."

The film, which marks NTR JR.'s Hindi film debut, is a significant milestone for Aditya Chopra, who has successfully brought together two of the biggest actors from Hindi and Telugu cinema. Kiara Advani joins the cast as the female lead, adding to the excitement surrounding the project.

Fans can expect "War 2" to hit the big screen during the Independence Day 2025 period, with a release date set for August 14, 2025. With its stellar cast, adrenaline-pumping action sequences, and promise of a fresh take on the YRF Spy Universe, "War 2" is shaping up to be a cinematic extravaganza that fans won't want to miss.

Also Read: Exclusive! Fighter actor Rishabh Sawhney on his desired genre, “…would love to do a comedy movie”

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Pinkvilla 

Hrithik Roshan War 2 Ayan Mukerji Aditya Chopra NTR Jr. Bollywood action YRF SPY UNIVERSE Kiara Advani film Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/15/2024 - 21:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Finally! Hrithik Roshan Set to Begin Shooting for "War 2" with Action-Packed Introductory Sequence
MUMBAI: Bollywood fans are in for a treat as Hrithik Roshan gears up to start shooting for the highly anticipated "War...
Amazing! Kriti Sanon Celebrates 10 Years in Bollywood, Aims to Inspire
MUMBAI: As Kriti Sanon marks a decade in the film industry, she reflects on her journey with gratitude and a desire to...
Wow! Gully Boy Completes 5 Years: Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi Celebrate
MUMBAI: Nearly half a decade ago, Zoya Akhtar's groundbreaking film "Gully Boy" hit the screens, making waves with its...
Sunflower 2 trailer! Sonu is back in the society and this time with some added elements
MUMBAI : One of the most loved series of all time is Sunflower which was premiered on Zee5 the show which was directed...
Exclusive! "The idea is to create an authentic campus based story" Bejoy Nambiar on his upcoming movie Dange
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Danfe has been the talk of the town ever since the first look was out the movie that has some...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Lovely! Kunal confesses his love to Vandana and pulls her close
MUMBAI : Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Recent Stories
Hrithik
Finally! Hrithik Roshan Set to Begin Shooting for "War 2" with Action-Packed Introductory Sequence
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Kriti
Amazing! Kriti Sanon Celebrates 10 Years in Bollywood, Aims to Inspire
Ranveer
Wow! Gully Boy Completes 5 Years: Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi Celebrate
Bejoy
Exclusive! "The idea is to create an authentic campus based story" Bejoy Nambiar on his upcoming movie Dange
Dange
Dange trailer! Strong acting and great face off is something we expect from the movie
hema
Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani Divorce: Must Read! “Hemaji is not accountable for her daughter’s actions; It was brewing for a while”
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Box office! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya shows good growth on Valentine's Day, whereas movie Eagle and Lal Salaam is getting rejected by the fans