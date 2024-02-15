Finally! Hrithik Roshan Set to Begin Shooting for "War 2" with Action-Packed Introductory Sequence

MUMBAI: Bollywood fans are in for a treat as Hrithik Roshan gears up to start shooting for the highly anticipated "War 2" next week. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film marks the first collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and NTR JR., promising to introduce a new dimension to the YRF Spy Universe.

"War 2" follows the success of its predecessor, "War," which saw Hrithik Roshan's character, Agent Kabir, become a fan favorite. The actor reprised his role in a post-credit sequence in the 2023 release "Tiger 3," sparking excitement and anticipation for his return in the upcoming sequel.

The film is set to kick off with an action-packed introductory sequence for Hrithik Roshan's character, Kabir, designed by Ayan Mukerji, Aditya Chopra, and the entire action team. Despite a minor lower back injury during his training for the film, Hrithik is poised to return to the set with his trademark determination and dedication.

Also Read: OMG! Hrithik Roshan has an unfortunate experience and talks about what strength means to him, “I believe true strength is being relaxed”

"Ayan Mukerji and Aditya Chopra have meticulously worked on the script of War 2 to differentiate it from all that has been done in the YRF Spy Universe till date," a source revealed. "War 2 will be an action spectacle like never before, and as suggested by the post-credit sequence of Kabir, this one would be a little darker and grittier."

The film, which marks NTR JR.'s Hindi film debut, is a significant milestone for Aditya Chopra, who has successfully brought together two of the biggest actors from Hindi and Telugu cinema. Kiara Advani joins the cast as the female lead, adding to the excitement surrounding the project.

Fans can expect "War 2" to hit the big screen during the Independence Day 2025 period, with a release date set for August 14, 2025. With its stellar cast, adrenaline-pumping action sequences, and promise of a fresh take on the YRF Spy Universe, "War 2" is shaping up to be a cinematic extravaganza that fans won't want to miss.

Also Read: Exclusive! Fighter actor Rishabh Sawhney on his desired genre, “…would love to do a comedy movie”

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Pinkvilla