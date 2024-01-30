Finally! Hrithik Roshan Teases Fans with Updates on Krrish 4 - Excitement Builds!

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan, the charismatic Bollywood actor, recently shared insights about the upcoming superhero flick, Krrish 4. Known for his stellar performances, especially in the superhero genre, Hrithik has become a beloved figure for audiences of all ages.

The Krrish film series has been a massive success, making Hrithik India's most cherished superhero. In the interview, when asked about the progress of Krrish 4, he coyly revealed that developments were underway. However, fans might have to exercise patience as the movie is still in the early stages of production.

"I think you'll have to wait longer. Too early to speak about Krrish 4," Hrithik shared. He emphasized the complexities involved in creating a film of this magnitude, considering both its business aspects and the intricacies of the script. Despite the challenges, he assured fans that things are falling into place, leaving him with a smile and a sense of contentment.

Switching gears, Hrithik also shed light on his rigorous preparations for the movie Fighter. The actor disclosed that the role demanded three distinct transformations, compelling him to make personal sacrifices. "I didn't meet my friends for a year. I was sleeping at 9 pm every day. So, I was like, 'Hey, you know, I can't go on like this,'" he shared, emphasizing the dedication required for such roles.

Currently basking in the success of his recent release, Fighter, alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, Hrithik continues to dominate the box office. The patriotic film swiftly entered the Rs 100 crore club within three days of its theatrical release, reaffirming Hrithik's star power.

Looking ahead, Hrithik's calendar is packed with exciting projects. Apart from Fighter, he is simultaneously filming for War 2 and gearing up for the YRF Spy Universe Film alongside NTR Jr., set to hit theatres on August 14, 2025.

