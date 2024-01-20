Finally! Hrithik Roshan's ladylove Saba Azad breaks silence on Criticism faced for their relationship; Here's what she said!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/20/2024 - 11:32
movie_image: 
Hrithik Roshan

MUMBAI: Actress Saba Azad recently posted a moving and personal photo on her Instagram account, sharing a side of herself that goes beyond her work. Saba acknowledged the difficulties of defining oneself by one's profession on her part, but she chose to share more personal information instead.

(Also read:Awe! Saba Azad gets candid about her partner Hrithik Roshan, Biggest cheerleader for her)

Saba introduced herself in the video she posted on Instagram, going beyond just her professional background. Her caption on the photo read, “Hello, my parents named me Saba, and I like daydreaming. Winter makes me smile involuntarily, I'm deeply affected by injustice, and I think anger is a powerful thing. I'm always dancing or humming a tune, and food is my language of affection...that's a little something about me. Tell me something about about you, maybe..."

Sussanne Khan, the ex-wife of Hrithik Roshan, placed the heart and clap emojis along with the word "beautiful" in her comment on Saba's post. Sussanne seems to be deeply impressed by Saba's ideas. Hrehaan and Hridhaan, Hrithik's boys, are raised by Sussanne.

Hrithik turned one year older earlier this month, and Saba celebrated by sharing a lovely video of the two of them and expressing her appreciation. She even responded to the abuse and bullying she received as well as criticism for her relationship with Hrithik. She agreed that it had an impact on her, but she also emphasized how crucial it is to understand that other people's ideas are only reflections of their own experiences. She has contributed to several productions, such as Rocket Boys 2, Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge, Dil Kabaddi, and others.

(Also read: Aww! Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad enjoy their vacation in Argentina, fans wish them to get married soon )

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life

TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/20/2024 - 11:32

