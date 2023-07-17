Finally! Ileana D'Cruz finally reveals the face of her child’s father and he is not Sebastien Laurent Michel

MUMBAI: Actress Ileana D'Cruz is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in Indian cinema, over the time with her cuteness and her looks she has created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of fans.

As we all know the actress is now expecting a baby soon, she announced pregnancy a few days ago, and there were comments all over with regards to the father of the baby.

Many people all over were looking forward to every single glimpses dropped by the actress with her partner and today finally the actress has shared the clear picture with her partner and he is not Sebastien Laurent Michel

Actress Ileana D'Cruz took to her instagram handle and shared a story from her date night along with her boyfriend. Indeed they both are looking beautiful in these pictures, and these clicks are surely some couple goals.

On the work front actress Ileana D'Cruz has Unfair and Lovely and Lovers in pipeline.

