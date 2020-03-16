Finally! Jackie Shroff breaks his silence over Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s break-up

Jackie Shroff will be seen sharing screen space with Sikander Kher, Madhur Mittal, Mita Vashisht, and Bhoomika Meena in Harman Baweja's production venture

MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff and Dsha Patani’s sizzling chemistry never failed to grab the attention. Although the two had never accepted dating each other, however, their social media posts and constant outings speak volumes about how they adore each other’s company. However, in the past few days, there have been reports that Disha and Tiger have parted ways. Finally, Tiger Shroff’s father and veteran actor, Jackie Shroff reacted to the news of Tiger and Disha’s breakup.

Jackie Shroff stated that to be in a relationship or not is Tiger and Disha’s personal choice. However, he further stated that he and his wife, Ayesha Shroff share an amazing bond with Disha.

“They have always been friends and are still friends. I have seen them go out together. Not that I keep track of my son’s love life. That’s the last thing I want to do, like infringe into their privacy. But I feel that they are thick buddies. They spend time with each other besides work,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jackie Shroff recently wrapped shooting for Harman Baweja’s production venture. He would be seen sharing screen space with Sikander Kher, Madhur Mittal, Mita Vashisht, and Bhoomika Meena. He will also be seen in an action entertainer alongside Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt and Mithun Chakraborty.

 

Credit: BollywoodShaadis

