Finally! Jawan announcement is on the way, here is what the makers have shared

Something special is coming from the team of the movie Jawan, check out what Red Chilies Entertainment and the makers have shared on Instagram handle
movie_image: 
Jawan

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie Jawan superstar Shahrukh Khan in the leading role is indeed one of the much awaited movies of the year, the movie which also stars superstar actress Nayanthara along with Vijay Sethupathi is directed by South director Atlee.

Movie Jawan is considered as one of the big releases of the year and it is the current talk of the town, the fans and now eagerly looking forward to the trailer of the movie Jawan and now this has become the subject of anticipation among the fans all over the internet.

Finally there is some update from the team officially and taking to the Instagram handle Red Chillies Entertainment has dropped a video saying a big announcement to be coming soon.

 

 

Well this indicate the trailer of the movie Jawan is very close and we may get to see the trailer in this month only, well there are many reports which are saying that the trailer will be attached with the Hollywood movie Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One which is releasing on 12th July.

Also there are many news and reports which are saying that the first trailer of Jawan will be released on 12th July and the second trailer will be released in the month of August.

Well, if this is true definitely this will be a big news for all the fans of superstar Shahrukh Khan and we look forward to see what special announcement the makers have to make in the coming days, how excited are you for the trailer of the Jawan, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

