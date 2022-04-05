Finally! Madras HC dismisses case against Rajnikanth and Dhanush’s father Kasturi Raja, deets inside

Sigh of relief for Rajnikanth and Kasturi Raja as the Madras High Court dismissed the money lending case
MUMBAI: The Madras Hgh Court has dismissed the case against Dhanush’s father, Kasturi Raja. In this case, Mukund Chand Bodra had accused the director and producer Kasturi Raja of borrowing Rs 65 lakh for the film’s production work and promising his cousin Rajinikanth that if he did not pay, he would.

The petition demanded that Rajinikanth take action against Kasturi Raja for exploiting his name, despite him stating that he was not involved in Kasturi Raja’s loan in the continuing case of fraud.

The lawsuit was dropped, and Mukund Chand Potra was fined Rs 25,000 by a different judge. Mukundchand Bodra, who had appealed the separate judge’s decision, has vanished and the High Court has given his son Kagan Bodra permission to continue the case. On behalf of star Rajinikanth, advocate S.K. Haja Moideen Kishti testified during the case hearing Ravichandran showed up.

At the police and lower court proceedings, Haja Moideen Kishti, a lawyer for Director Kasturi Raja, said that Bodra had written that he had borrowed just Rs.10 lakh from Potra and had repaid the amount and that Rajini would pay if he did not return the money on the blank paper he had signed.

Credit: News 18
    

 

