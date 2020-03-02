News

Finally! Mahesh Babu to debut in Bollywood along with Ranveer Singh

By TellychakkarTeam
02 Mar 2020

MUMBAI: Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest superstars of the South and is loved nationwide. His latest release Sarileru Neekevvaru proved to be a huge success and grossed over Rs 200 crores globally.

While the actor continues to top the game down south, he will soon be getting into Bollywood. As per media reports, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala has approached Mahesh Babu for a multi-starrer, which also features Ranveer Singh in a lead role.

After many South stars like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Dulquer Salmaan, Suriya, Dhanush, and Prabhas making it big in the Hindi film industry, Vijay Deverakonda is also stepping into Bollywood. If Mahesh gives a nod to the movie, then he too will be one more South star to step into B-town.

Mahesh Babu once while interacting with the media had said that he is not interested in doing Bollywood films, but if the script impresses him we might just see him changing his mind.

It will be a treat to watch these two stars together. 

