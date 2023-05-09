Finally! Mannara Chopra reacts to the video of director AS Ravi Kumar forcibly kissing her, check it out

Actor Mannara Chopra and director AS Ravi Kumar recently made headlines when a video of the filmmaker forcibly kissing the actor on her cheek at a promotional event for their Telugu film Thiragabadara Saami went viral on social media.
MUMBAI: Actor Mannara Chopra and director AS Ravi Kumar recently made headlines when a video of the filmmaker forcibly kissing the actor on her cheek at a promotional event for their Telugu film Thiragabadara Saami went viral on social media. Many fans expressed their outrage over AS Ravi’s actions. Now, Mannara has addressed the controversial video.

In a recent video, captured by paparazzi at the Mumbai airport, Mannara Chopra was asked about her response to the viral video. 

She said, “Whatever news is getting viral, I think the director loved my work in the film. They keep calling me even when we are not shooting. I think he just got over excited. I was taken by surprise by the way the video picked up.”

Previously, Mannara had shared a video from the promotional event of her film, showcasing her camaraderie with director AS Ravi Kumar. 

She wrote, “Didn’t know that the promotion of my film will take an unexpected turn. Everything I wanted to express is already covered in the video above. I kindly request media outlets to respect my need for space; I’m not ready to share further details at this moment.”

Mannara Chopra, who primarily works in the Telugu film industry, is also known as the cousin of Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra. She made her Hindi film debut with the 2014 film Zid.

