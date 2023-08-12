Finally! Manoj Bajpayee gives an update about the third season of The Family Man, read more

MUMBAI: Manoj Bajpayee has shared insights about the upcoming Season 3 of The Family Man. Fans are excitedly anticipating the next installment of the Raj & DK show, expected to release next year. The actor has disclosed information about his character Srikant Tiwari and also mentioned where the filming is taking place.

Also read - Shocking! Manoj Bajpayee expresses concern over lack of independent content on OTT platforms; Says ‘It’s a sad development’

During a recent interaction with The Lallantop, Manoj Bajpayee mentioned that shooting of The Family Man 3 will commence by the end of February, and this time they plan to film mostly in the North-East. They'll continue the story from where it was left off in the last season. He added, “I can assure that this time Family Man will be bigger than the previous season. Bada sundar aur bhayanak hoga.”

He further mentioned that there will be fresh scenarios and situations in the upcoming season. This time, the plot will see Srikant Tiwari's children have matured, and Srikant himself has aged a bit. However, challenges continue to come his way. He said, “This time Srikant Tiwari is in that phase of his life where his kids have grown up and even Srikant has grown old a bit, but the challenges don’t leave him.”

The actor's recent project, Joram, was released today. The intriguing trailer preview offerd a glimpse into a unique and genuine depiction of Bajpayee as a father facing various challenges while holding a baby. Directed by Devashish Makhija, the film explores the struggles of an outsider fighting for survival, promising an exciting cinematic experience that will surely captivate the audience.

Zee Studios and Makhijafilm have teamed up for Joram, marking a noteworthy moment in compelling storytelling. The intriguing trailer is now available, offering a glimpse into the exciting and suspenseful world of Joram.

Also read - Shocking! Manoj Bajpayee expresses concern over lack of independent content on OTT platforms; Says ‘It’s a sad development’

In Joram, the main roles are played by Manoj Bajpayee and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Piyush Puty takes charge of the film's visual direction, while Abhro Banerjee is responsible for editing. Mangesh Dhakde crafted the emotional and powerful music for the movie. Produced collaboratively by Zee Studios and MakhijaFilm, 'Joram' is expected to be a noteworthy cinematic success, eagerly awaited by both fans and critics.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla





