Finally! Mirg Trailer Unveiled: Satish Kaushik's Last Film Promises a Revenge Drama Full of Mystery and Intrigue

MUMBAI: The much-anticipated trailer for "Mirg," Satish Kaushik's last film, has been unveiled, offering a glimpse into a revenge drama filled with drama, mystery, and intrigue. Scheduled for a theatrical release on February 9, the movie stars the late Satish Kaushik alongside Raj Babbar and Anup Soni, with Shwetaabh Singh playing a pivotal role.

In this coming-of-age revenge drama, directed by Tarun Sharma and produced by Rishi Anand, Shwetaabh Singh, and Tarun Sharma, the story follows the adventures of Anil, a clever yet confined and order-following youngster. One incident alters Anil's perception of everything around him, especially his relationship with his coworker, Ravi.

Also Read: These were the last words of Satish Kaushik before he died

The narrative is intricately woven around the legend of Mirg, a mountain leopard in the lower regions of Himachal Pradesh. Raj Babbar portrays a seasoned politician, adding depth to the intriguing storyline. The trailer also showcases the late Satish Kaushik wielding a gun, leaving viewers intrigued about his character's role in the plot.

The official synopsis of "Mirg" sets the stage for a captivating tale: "Mirg is a mountain leopard found in the lower regions of Himachal Pradesh. There are numerous myths surrounding this rarely-seen creature. The film explores the journey of one man, Anil, an intelligent yet caged order-following boy. Set in the jungles of Himachal, 'Mirg' is a coming-of-age revenge drama, delving into the realization that in the jungle, the difference between the hunter and the hunted is just one letter, nothing more, nothing less."

As Satish Kaushik's final film appearance before his untimely demise in March 2023, "Mirg" holds a special place in the hearts of fans, adding emotional depth to the anticipation surrounding its release.

Also Read: RIP! Satish Kaushik passes away following a heart attack at 66

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Hindustan Times