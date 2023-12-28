Finally! Orry revealed THIS reason behind addressing Shruti Haasan's boyfriend Santanu Hazrika as her husband after her clarification; Read on to know more!

MUMBAI: Recently, Salaar and Shruti Haasan's "husband," have made headlines for a variety of reasons. The stunning actress is in Salaar, directed by KGF alumnus Prashanth Neel, which stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Reports have recently surfaced raising the question of whether Shruti Haasan secretly wed Santanu Hazrika, her artist boyfriend. Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, has been credited with beginning it all. He has finally clarified the reason why.

An AMA session was held on Reddit by the social media sensation and the person who is always on smartphone screens, posing with Bollywood celebrities. He addressed Santanu Hazarika as her husband rather than her boyfriend when speaking of Shruti Haasan. Orry recently revealed the reason for calling Shruti's husband, Santanu, after Shruti clarified her marital status. Orry disclosed that her manager had requested that Shruti Haasan and her husband be included in the guest list. Orhan called Santanu, Shruti's husband, for this reason.

Orry was asked about the rudest celebrity he has encountered at the Reddit AMA event. He mentioned Shruti Haasan right away, stating that he had heard her referring to him as Pune (as a servant guy or a peon). At that point, Orhan revealed that he got along well with her "husband." Orhan claimed that during an event he got Shruti into, she treated him really rudely. Although acknowledging that there was a mistake, he confessed that he felt bad.

Like wildfire, this revelation went viral on social media. And, everyone began to believe that Shruti and Santanu had secretly married. The actress is enjoying herself greatly after Salaar's popularity, felt compelled to clarify this. She stated that she is single and questioned why she kept her marital status from those she admires given her life's transparency and constant disclosure of all relevant information. She then appeared to poke fun at Orry and other people who were making assumptions about her life and told them to stop.

Credits – Bollywoodlife