Finally! Producer Anand Pandit finally breaks his silence over religious controversy against Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Thank God

Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Thank God faces complaints from multiple communities over its representation of Hindu gods, however producer Anand Pandit finally opened up on the issue

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Thank God has tangled itself in a controversy even before its release, as the film faces complaints from multiple communities over its representation of Hindu gods. However, producer Anand Pandit has finally broken his silence on the issue.

Clearing the air, the producer was quoted saying as, “In ‘Thank God’ there is nothing about Hindu gods or deities. This is a beautiful message to all humankind. Once you watch the film, then you will know that there's nothing about the derogation of deities. And yes, we never care about trolls, but we respect the sentiments of people.”

As per the trailer, Sidharth's character gets into a car crash and then steps into the game of life hosted by Chitragupt, essayed by Ajay, who counts all his weaknesses, which eventually decides his fate to go to either hell or heaven.

Film producer and distributor Anand Pandit, who has backed films like ‘Sarkar 3’, ‘The Big Bull’, and ‘Chehre’ to name a few, is now bankrolling ‘Thank God’ starring Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn, and Rakul Preet Singh.

'Thank God' is based on the seven sins tagged as weakness with a dollop of laughter. The film is directed by Indra Kumar and is all set to release this Diwali on October 25, 2022.

Credit: The Free Press Journal

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/27/2022 - 09:49

