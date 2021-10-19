Finally! Pune Police has arrested Mumbai drug case eye witness Kiran Gosavi’s assistant

MUMBAI: The Pune City Police on Monday arrested accused Kiran Gosavi's assistant Sherbano Qureshi in connection with a job fraud case.

Kiran Gosavi had made headlines after he was seen accosting Bollywood actor Aryan Khan at Narcotics Control Bureau's office in a viral selfie.

Earlier, on October 14, City police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said that the lookout notice was issued for Kiran Gosavi on Wednesday which bars him from going outside the country.

A case of fraud was registered at Kelwa Police station in Palghar against NCB witness Kiran Gosavi in the drugs-on-crime matter. He had allegedly duped lakhs of Rupees from people on the pretext of sending them abroad for jobs.

Gosavi was the witness in the NCB raid on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had raised objections to Gosavi's presence at the NCB office after the arrest of Aryan Khan in the drugs case. Meanwhile, the NCB had clarified that Gosavi was not an officer or employee of the agency.

