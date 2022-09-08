Finally! Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna reacts to her dating rumors with Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda

After Pushpa, Rashmika is soon going to enter Bollywood with Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Goodbye co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, and Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra

movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Rashmika Mandanna who is currently busy shooting for her upcoming project Animal co-starring Ranbir Kapoor has finally decided to break her silence over her dating rumors with Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda. In a new interview, the Pushpa actress said that while fans are curious about her bond with Vijay, she sometimes wants to remind people that she’s working on five movies and all they are bothered about is her personal life.

Addressing the fans, Rashmika urged them not to believe everything that is written about her. “You can talk about it, but when it comes to me, I’d like to tell them [fans] to not jump to conclusions, unless and until I say it in my own words," she said.

She further added, ““Sometimes, I am like, ‘Arrey yaar, I am doing five films a year but you are still coming and asking me, ‘Who are you dating?’" The actress is referring to her three Bollywood films — Mission Majnu, Goodbye and Animal and two films from the South — Allu Arjun led Pushpa 2 and Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay.

On the other hand, Vijay clarified that he and Rashmika are ‘good friends’. “We have done two films together at a really early stage in my life. She is a darling and I am really fond of her. We are really good friends. We share so much through films, lots of highs and lows. A bond gets created," he said.

 

 

Credit: News 18

About Author

