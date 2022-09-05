Finally! Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor starrer ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi’ starts rolling today

MUMBAI: Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, who shared the screen in the film Roohi, will be next sharing the screen in the film Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. Backed by Dharma Productions and directed by Sharan Sharma, the film is said to be a cricket drama. The film that was officially announced a couple of months back has now gone on floors.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Mussorie Boys' Lokesh Aggarwal JOINS the cast of Anil Kapoor's film Thank You For Coming

The film has gone on floors today in Mumbai with the lead actors Rajkummar and Janhvi. “The field is set and team #MrAndMrsMahi is all geared up! Day 1 of the shoot begins!," wrote Dharma Productions sharing the clapboard of the film. The tagline for the film reads- “No dream is ever chased alone".

Also Read: Exclusive! Sasural Simar Ka 2 fame Karan Sharma aka Vivaan Oswal reveals which quality of Radhika and Tanya he finds impressive, talks about his bond with Avinash

Earlier, Janhvi had shared pictures of her at a cricket camp being trained by Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik.

Sharan Sharma's directorial debut was in 2020 with the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which starred Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. In Mr.and Mrs. Mahi, Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor will play characters named Mahendra and Mahima, respectively. The movie will be released in theatres on October 7 of this year.

Credit: Bollywood Hungama