Finally! Ranveer Singh reacts on facing criticism for getting cast in Don 3 in a place of Shah Rukh Khan; Says ‘I am hoping to make…’

However when the first picture recognizing him as the new Don appeared on social media, several people criticized and ridiculed him for taking Shah Rukh Khan's place in the franchise. The actor has now discussed the same thing and described it as "natural."
However, when the first picture recognizing him as the new Don appeared on social media, several people criticized and ridiculed him for taking Shah Rukh Khan's place in the franchise. The actor has now discussed the same thing and described it as "natural."

The Red Sea Film Festival was recently attended by Ranveer Singh. Speaking of taking on the role of the new Don, the actor stated, "I’m hoping to make Don my own and give it my spin, my interpretation."

He went on to discuss being trolled for the same thing and stated, "It is the handing over of the baton of one of the most loved and revered franchises of Hindi cinema. The significance of that is not lost on me. When the announcement was made, as expected, it came with its share of skepticism. But throughout the history of cinema, this has happened. Even as recently as perhaps when the Bond franchise changed hands and they announced Daniel Craig as the new Bond, it came with its fair share of skepticism. So, this is only natural."

He further added, "Taking the baton forward in this franchise and continuing the legacy of two of our greatest superstars – the significance of that is not lost on me. So, I will give it my best shot and you will see the very best of me and I will put my best foot forward for Don undoubtedly."

Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar wrote the original Don, starring Amitabh Bachchan in a dual character. Later, Shah Rukh Khan also participated in a 2011 sequel and restarted the franchise, helmed by actor-director Farhan Akhtar, Javed's son. However, for the threequel, Ranveer Singh plays Don after Shah Rukh Khan declined to reprise the character since he did not agree with the storyline.

In addition to Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh also has Don 3. The movie is slated to be released in theatres on August 15, 2024.

