Finally! Sajid Nadiadwala opens up on why Kick 2 hasn't gone on floors yet

MUMBAI :Sajid Nadiadwala was Salman Khan’s best friend and producer of his films until he decided to turn a director for Kick. The film starring Bhaijaan and Jacqueliene Fernandez won accolades and great box office numbers.

After the grand success of the film, Sajid and his team decided to make a sequel, and since then, the film has been in the making. Kick 2 was speculated ever since Kick succeeded in 2014.

In 2019, it was announced that the film will hit the theatres in Christmas 2019. An announcement poster was released with the tagline Devil Is Back. However, the film failed to go on floors.

In 2020, on Jacqueline Fernandez’s birthday, the film was announced yet again to go on floors. In 2019, when Salman Khan walked out of Inshallah, which was supposed to release in 2020, he tweeted, “Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, Dil mein aata hoon aur samajh mein bhi.”

It was speculated that the sequel will release in Eid 2020, till Nadiadwala, himself refuted the rumours. Later, it was yet again announced that Kick 2 will release in December 2021. But that did not happen either.

Now, Sajid Nadiadwala opened up on the status of the much-awaited sequel himself. In a conversation with an entertainment portal, the filmmaker revealed that the subject on paper. It’s written but needs time. They need a bigger scale and a better time for its release. They need to have cinema consumption back in fashion for them to make Kick. Once they are back to normalcy, he would be ready to take Kick 2 on floors.

So interestingly, till now, Kick 2 did not even materialise despite being announced several times, and now, it has finally been written and only heard by Salman Khan. However, Sajid Nadiadwala is still not very sure of releasing the film till the audience decides to hit the theatres with the same excitement. The filmmaker explained that they are currently in the post-Covid blind curve, and they need to respect the time that the audience needs. They need a great reason to come to the theater and they need to make a great film to bring them back.

Sajid Nadiadwala further asserts the main reason to delay such a hugely anticipated sequel as he does not want to disappoint loyal fans of the film.

For the unversed, Kick starred Salman Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film played on the hook lines like “Aap devil ke peeche, devil aapke peeche … too much fun” and “Mere bare mein itna mat sochna … dil mein aata hoon … samajh mein nahi.”

Since then, fans are waiting for Kick 2. It was also speculated that Nadiadwala was toying with the idea of the Tiger actor playing the hero as well as the devil in part 2.

