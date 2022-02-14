Finally! Salman Khan starrer ‘Tiger 3’ all set to wrap up before February

MUMBAI: Salman Khan starrer ‘Tiger 3’ is a much-awaited film. Fans are quite excited about the sequel of ‘Ek Tha Tiger’. Sadly, the shoot of the film got affected due to the Covid-19 situation. The final schedule of the film at Delhi was all set to take place in January 2022 but was pushed ahead as the third wave threw things out of gear.

Now the situation has eased and the cases have reduced considerably everywhere, the final schedule in the National Capital is all set to commence on Monday, February 14.

Reportedly, “The schedule is brief but very crucial. Director Maneesh Sharma wants to shoot in real locations, including the Red Fort area. Both Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are a part of it. It is said that a chase sequence is on the cards. It’ll be a difficult shoot due to the crowding and also because the makers will be adhering to the Covid safety norms as well. However, the unit members are fully prepared and are raring to go.”

While the exact date is not yet certain, the source said that the shoot in Delhi will be completed by February 20. The source also added, “This will be followed by a patchwork shoot of two days in Mumbai. If all goes well, this shoot should get over by February 27. Hence, the filming of Tiger 3 will be completed before the end of this month.”

Credit: Bollywood Hungama