Finally! Screenwriter Salim Khan opened up about his son Arbaaz Khan's 2nd Wedding; Says 'Koi gunaah nahi hai’

MUMBAI: On Sunday, make-up artist Sshura Khan wed actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. At his sister Arpita Khan's Mumbai home, a small wedding ceremony was held. The duo got together while working on the Patna Shukla movie set. However, when it comes to their relationship, Arbaaz and Sshura have both stayed silent. At the nikah ceremony gathered his entire family, including his parents Salim and Salma Khan, son Arhaan Khan, nieces and nephews, and Salman and Sohail Khan.

(Also read:What! Arbaaz Khan set to get married for the second time after splitting up with Malaika Arora? Read on to know more!

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, Arbaaz's father talked candidly about the wedding in an interview. Saying he felt proud of his son. He said, “They decided to get married. Mere hisaab se, ye koi gunaah nahi hai (according to me, it is not a crime). I am happy for him and I have given my blessings to the bride and the groom.”

In response to a question about whether they discussed the wedding, Khan responds, “I don’t think there was any need for a discussion. He is young, educated, and mature and can make his own decisions. There is no need for my permission. If he is happy then nothing else matters. He just mentioned that he was going to get married and I said that’s fine. I also feel that it’s better not to interfere in anyone’s life as it causes problems.”

Not long after the wedding, Arbaaz posted pictures of himself and his new partner on social media. The actor was seen holding Sshura throughout their photo shoot. “It’s you. It’s me. It’s us,” the actor-turned-filmmaker captioned the collection of images. One of the photos included the entire Khan family in the collective picture.

Speaking of the event, Khan stated, “Arbaaz had called his close friends along with the family. It was an intimate affair and all the people were happy for the couple. We all are happy for him.”

Social media is overflowing with wedding pictures and videos; one such video featuring Arhaan Khan picking up a guitar is currently going viral. Another widely shared video features Salman Khan dancing to the song Tere Mast Mast Do Nain from the Arbaaz Khan film Dabangg. In addition to performing live, singer Harshdeep Kaur also sang his version of Salman Khan's song Dil Diya Gallan during the wedding.

Malaika Arora was Arbaaz's previous wife. For nineteen years, they were wed. Although they were married in 1998, the pair separated in March 2016 and got an official divorce in May 2017.

(Also read:Arbaaz Khan talks about how Hindi cinema has changed from inside

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits –News 18