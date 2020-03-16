Finally! Shamshera actor Ranbir Kapoor apologises for his ‘Phailoed’ remarks on wife Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy

Soon-to-be parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra followed by Animal opposite Rashmika Mandanna and Luv Ranjan’s untitled project starring Shraddha Kapoor 

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor took the internet by storm with his ‘Phailoed’ remarks on wife Ali Bhatt. Ranbir body-shamed Alia as he told her that she is 'phailoed' while looking at her baby bump. However, the Shamshera actor was quick to apologize and also went on to admit that he has a bad sense of humour during one of the promotional events of Brahmastra.

Also Read: OMG! Ranbir Kapoor trolled for making a joke about his pregnant wife Alia Bhatt’s weight gain

Ranbir said, "Firstly, let me start with, I love my wife with everything that I have in my life. And what happened on that, I think it's a joke that didn't turn out to be funny. I really want to apologize if I have triggered anyone. It was not my intention. So, I want to say sorry to people who got offended or triggered. I spoke to Alia about it and she really laughed it off and she didn't mind it. But I do have a bad sense of humour and sometimes it falls flat on my own face. So, I am sorry if I have hurt anyone about it."

Also Read Exclusive! “I would love to share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor as he is my man crush”, says Kumkum Bhagya's Pulkit aka Aryan

Alia and Ranbir are all set to welcome their first baby soon. They got married in April this year. On the work front, the duo will be seen together for the first time sharing the screen space in 'Brahmastra'. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. The film is slated to release on September 9.


Credit: ETimes

 

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Shamshera Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Phailoed Remarks Ranbir Kapoor Apologises Brahmastra Animal
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 08/24/2022 - 17:23

