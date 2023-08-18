Finally! Shooting for Kantara 2 to commence from November 2023, film to release in late 2024

MUMBAI: Hombale Films' Kannada action thriller Kantara was one of the biggest sleeper hits of Indian cinema last year. The film, made on a modest budget of 16 crore, went on to collect around 400 crore worldwide, placing its lead star and director Rishab Shetty on a pan-India map.

Commemorating its 100-day run in theatres, the makers announced its second part in February 2023, and since then, the anticipation around Kantara 2 has only accelerated. Now, we have an exciting update on this much-awaited Kannada biggie.

As per reports, Kantara 2 will go on floors in November 2023. The makers have locked in the shooting timelines, and they will commence the first schedule on November 1st.

"Rishab Shetty and his team have finished the writing and are currently immersed in pre-production. While the first part was shot in Shetty's hometown in Kundapura, Kantara 2 will prominently be shot in Mangalore. This location encompasses the required elements of jungle, land, and water as dictated by the script. The film has got bigger in budget and cast this time and will be filmed on a larger scale over a four-month schedule," a source told us, adding that the makers intend to finish the shooting by the first quarter of next year, targeting its theatrical release in late 2024.

Kantara 2 is a prequel that explores the backstory of the folklore featured in the first part. The hyper-local story will delve into the origin of deity, Panjurli Daiva.

Rishab and his team went to the forest of coastal Karnataka for two months to conduct research and have been rigorously preparing to bestow audiences with unparalleled cinematic experiences with this forthcoming part. Kantara 2 will soon be officially announced with a poster and title.

Kantara was deeply rooted in the traditional practices of coastal Karnataka and revolved around the conflict between a group of villagers, whose land is protected by a local deity, and the forestry department's attempt to claim the land for the government.

It starred Rishab Shetty in a double role—as Kambala champion Shiva and his father, a Daiva Kola performer. He also directed this film, which also featured Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, and Pramod Shetty, among others. Its prequel, Kantara 2, is expected to be made in a style and substance similar to the first part, keeping authenticity intact.

