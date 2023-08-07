Finally! A special announcement regarding film Jawan on the way, here's what the makers have shared

Something special is coming from the team of movie Jawan. Check out what Red Chillies Entertainment and makers have shared on their Instagram handle.
movie_image: 
Jawan

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie Jawan, which stars superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role is indeed one of the much awaited movies of the year. The movie, which also stars superstar actress Nayanthara along with Vijay Sethupathi is directed by South director Atlee.

Movie Jawan is considered as one of the big releases of the year and it is the current talk of the town. Fans are now eagerly looking forward to the trailer of the movie. This has become the subject of anticipation among the fans all over the internet.

Finally, here's an update from the team Jawan and taking to the Instagram handle, Red Chillies Entertainment dropped a video, hinting on a big announcement to be coming soon. 
 

 

 

 

Well, this indicates that the trailer of the movie Jawan is going to drop soon. There is a possibility of getting our hands on the trailer by this month itself. There are many reports suggesting that the trailer will be attached with the Hollywood movie Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which is releasing on 12th July.

Also, there are many news and reports hinting on the first trailer of Jawan to be released on 12th July. The second one will be released in the month of August.

Well, if this is true, fans of superstar Shah Rukh Khan are elated indeed. We look forward to what special announcement the makers have to make in coming days. How excited are you for the trailer releasing? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

