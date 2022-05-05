Finally! Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty clears the air about sister Athiya Shetty’s wedding rumours to KL Rahul

Ahan Shetty dismisses the rumours of sister Athiya Shetty getting married to Indian cricketer KL Rahul
MUMBAI: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are rumoured to be getting married in December this year. KL Rahul and Athiya have been dating each other for quite some time now. The couple always make headlines due to their social media PDA and public appearances. Well, reportedly, the couple is set to take the next step in their relationship. Amid rumours of their wedding, Ahan has said that no such celebration is happening.

Recently, Ahan was quoted saying, "We celebrate Eid at our nanu (grandfather's) place every year. We fondly call him Abbu. That is where we dine. As far as the wedding is concerned, there are no arrangements being made. There is no such ceremony, these are all rumours. When there is no wedding, how can we give you a date?"

The actor further added, "Engagement bhi nahi hui hai. Haal filhal uski bhi koi planning nahi hai. There is no planning for a wedding in the next few months as well."

Earlier, it was reported that Athiya's father Suniel Shetty is very emotional about his daughter's wedding. It is the first wedding in the Shetty family after a long time and Suniel wants it to be perfect like every father. He was also rumoured to have booked the best hotels, caterers and designers for his daughter's big day.

