Finally! Taapsee Pannu opens up on her heated argument with paps during the Dobaaraa promotions

Taapsee Pannu starrer Dobaaraa helmed by Anurag Kashyap turned out to be a major fallout failing to attract the audience

MUMBAI :A couple of weeks ago, Taapsee Pannu took the internet by storm for her heated argument with the paparazzi during the promotional event of her film Dobaaraa at Mithibai College in Mumbai. She got into clash with one of the photographers who allegedly spoke to her in a derogatory manner when she didn't oblige them with photographs as per schedule. While Taapsee was slammed by the netizens for her behaviour after the video surfaced online, the actress has now broken her silence on the matter.

Taapsee said that the paparazzi needs to respect her as much as she respects them as she believes respect is a two-way street. She mentioned that she has dealt with paparazzi in all three industries Tamil, Telugu and Hindi and a lot of them are her friends. "But some of them sometimes forget that there is a very thin line between being a public figure and public property,” she added.

She further said, "You should hear the tone in which they sometimes speak. It is just so insulting to us. The way that gentleman spoke to me it seemed as though he was doing me a favour by clicking me. Even my parents don’t scold me in that tone. I don’t even know how to describe it to you. I was given a schedule to follow. I was doing that. Why should I be at the receiving end of this tone, as if I have committed a crime?”

 

Credit: BollywoodLife

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Taapsee Pannu Dobaaraa Pink Badla Anurag Kashyap Dobaaraa Promotions Shabaash Mithu
