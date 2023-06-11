Finally! Tara Sutaria reacts to her relationship status, confirms being single; Says 'When my parents read about dating rumours...'

MUMBAI: In 2018, at Karan Johar's Diwali celebration, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain got together. In 2020, they declared their romance on Instagram officially after making a few appearances together. The ex-couples were rumored to be going strong and preparing to be engaged. Tara was frequently sighted at luncheons with the Kapoor family. However, there were rumors circulating early this year that they had split up. The couple never disclosed the reason for their split or offered an explanation.

However, Tara now admits in an interview that the relationship is over for good and even gives an update on her dating situation going forward. She says, "I'm not in a relationship." Rumors suggest that Tara and Aadar agreed to stay friends after parting ways amicably. They haven't been seen together recently, though.

Last month, there were a lot of rumors circulating that Tara was dating Kartik Aaryan, with whom she would collaborate in Aashiqui 3 by Anurag Basu. They were photographed separately by the shutterbugs as they left the same hotel in the city. They could be seen hugging each other and Tara kissing him good-bye in another video.

However, Tara confides that she is unaffected by such relationship rumors. The Ek Villain Returns and Heropanti 2 actor talks about how she and her parents have come to accept them as such. She says “No, they don’t bother me. I have the coolest parents in the world. When they read all these things about me in the morning, they come to me and we share a nice laugh over a cup of tea. We keep reading about me being paired with X, Y or Z. This has been happening even before my first film was released.”

In fact, Tara continues by recalling an incident in which, over the course of a week, she was partnered with a number of people, and although it amused her, she laughed it off. She shares, “It’s damn exciting (laughs)! What people write about me is damn cool. I wish I was that cool in real life. I also wish I was paired with all these people in real life but none of these rumours are true. I remember this one week when I was paired with three different people. I was like, ‘Wow, this is too good!’”

Regarding her career, she will next be seen in the survival thriller Apurva, which will debut on Disney+ Hotstar on November 15. In the film, she portrays the lead character who is kidnapped just before her wedding. Speaking about the toll it took on her, Tara emphasizes, “There would be days when I had to scream and howl and do action all day in Jaisalmer where we were shooting. At the end of the day, I had to teach myself how to unlearn things that happened in the day because it would be so draining. It affected me but it was important to cut off from the world of Apurva.”

Credit- News 18