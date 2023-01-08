Finally! Trailer of Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 to be out tomorrow, here are some changes suggested by CBFC in the film

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2, which is scheduled to release on August 11, has been in the headlines for a long time. On Tuesday, the film has been cleared by the CBFC with an ‘A’ certificate. And now the actor took to his social handle and announced the trailer release date. It is releasing tomorrow, i.e. August 2.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Akshay also shared a motion poster which is featuring him as Lord Shiva and his different forms. He writes, “विश्वास रखने के लिए आभार #OMG2Trailer tomorrow.”

The film has been passed by the Censor Board with 27 changes. The film has been asked to make numerous modifications to scenes, delete scenes and add disclaimers following which the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given the film an A certificate.

As per reports, the changes include “modified the entire portrayal of the character Shiv ji and presented him as a devotee and messenger of God. Also added a dialogue ‘Nandi mere bhakt… Jo agya prabhu," deleted of ‘frontal nudity and suitably replaced with visual of Naga Sadhus’ and removed the ‘poster of Mood X condom on the billboard.’ The document also revealed that OMG 2 has modified the mention of Ling and ‘the same is not used in isolation but as Shivling or Shiv, only wherever applicable.’

OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 OMG which also starred Akshay Kumar in the lead. Paresh Rawal, who was a part of the 2012 movie, will not be a part of the sequel now. Instead, Pankaj Tripathi has joined the franchise.

Yami Gautam also plays a key role in the movie. It is claimed that OMG 2 revolves around sex education. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this.

The film will be clashing Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2. It is also releasing on the same date.

