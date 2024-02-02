Finally! Varun Grover Unveils Poster and Release Date for Directorial Debut "All India Rank"

MUMBAI: Varun Grover, celebrated comedian and lyricist, has stepped into the director's shoes for his maiden venture, "All India Rank." Recently, he revealed the film's first poster along with its release date, February 23, and announced the trailer's release on February 5, 2024. Described as a coming-of-age story set in the 90s, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Bodhisattva Sharma, Samta Sudiksha, Shashi Bhushan, Geeta Agrawal, and Sheeba Chaddha.

The journey of "All India Rank" commenced with its global premiere at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam in February 2023, where it served as the closing film. Subsequently, it garnered attention at prominent film festivals like MAMI Film Festival and the Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF), where it earned the distinction of being the opening film.

The official synopsis of "All India Rank" portrays the life of 17-year-old Vivek, played by Bodhisattva Sharma, sent away from home to prepare for the challenging Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) entrance examination. As he navigates the rigorous environment of a prep school, dealing with homesickness and connecting with fellow aspirants, the film explores the intricate dynamics of failure and reflects on his childhood.

Simultaneously, the narrative unfolds Vivek's parents' struggles back in his hometown—confronting personal challenges like lewd calls from a local miscreant using their family-owned telephone booth, an adversarial boss, and the anxiety surrounding Vivek's potential failure in the IIT entrance exam.

The film, with Varun Grover in the director's chair for the first time, promises a poignant exploration of familial dynamics, academic pursuits, and emotional nuances. Grover, renowned for his contributions as a screenplay writer, stand-up comedian, and lyricist, achieved acclaim for his work on "Masaan," earning accolades at the Cannes Film Festival.

As "All India Rank" prepares for its theatrical release, audiences can anticipate an emotionally resonant narrative weaving together the challenges of adolescence, academic pressures, and the complexities of family life.

Credit: News 18