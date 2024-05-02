Finally! VD 18 gets a title, Varun Dhawan is in his massy action avatar, here is the announcement video

MUMBAI: Actor Varun Dhawanwas seen attending the Mahurat shots for his upcoming action  thriller, the movie which was named as VD 18 has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since there was a buzz all over the net. The movie which also has great names like Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh is directed by Kalees and the movie is produced by south mass director Atlee.

Well for all the fans of the actor the wait is finally over and the title of the movie has been announced, the makers have dropped the titled announcement video and the title of the movie is ‘Baby John’, in the titled video we see the look of the actor Varun Dhawan getting revealed where he is indeed looking in his massy avatar and all set to fight all the goons, we also see the names of the actor getting appeared Varun Dhawan, the leading man, along with Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh.

We also hear some great BGM throughout the video which has set the tone right for the nature of the movie and has elevated the viewing experience, also we are going to see the actor Varun Dhawan in a never seen before massy and action avatar so surely it will be a treat to watch him.

As per reports the movie Baby John is the remake of South popular movie THeri that had Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Amy Jackson, Nainika, Radhika Sarathkumar, Rajendran and Mahendran in the lead, and movie has been loved at the pan India market too, it is one of the popular movies in the north too. THeri was directed by Atlee and now Atlle will be producing the hindi version Baby John.

What are your views on this and how excited are you for the movie Baby John, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

