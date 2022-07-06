Finally! Veteran actor Dharmendra slams netizens for THIS reason, read to know more

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani fame Dharmendra took to Instagram to reveal that he is absolutely fine and has been hospitalised due to a muscle pull

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 10:24
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Dharmendra released a video message for his fans and following just hours after reports emerged that he was hospitalised. Dharmendra took to Instagram to reassure his fans that he is fine. The actor also sang a song from his 1969 film Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke for his admirers, asking them not to believe rumours.

Also Read: Aww! Have a look at this throwback picture from Hema Malini and Dharmendra's wedding

Dharmendra, 86, was admitted to the hospital last month with back problems. Later on Instagram, the veteran actor revealed that he was hospitalised due to a muscle pull in a video. "Friends, don't overdo things...," he captioned the video. "Know your limits; I've done it and learned my lesson."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

"Hello friends, be positive, think positive, life will be positive. Main chup hoon, bimaar nahi (I'm just quiet, I'm not unwell). Anyway, kuch na kuch baat chalti rehti hai, hawa udti rehti hai (rumours keep emerging every now and then). Woh tha na mera gaana (This song of mine), 'Bura Mat Suno Bura Mat Dekho Bura Mat Kaho'. Take care, love each other, be good to each other. Okay? Life will be beautiful,” he further added.

Also Read: Dharmendra shares 'most beautiful memory' to 'feel better'

In addition to numerous more films, the actor has appeared in masterpieces such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Satyakam, and Seeta Aur Geeta. Dharmendra will next be featured in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar. Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh will also appear in the film.

Latest Video