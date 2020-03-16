Finally! Veteran actor Prem Chopra expresses displeasure over his death rumours on social media

Prem Chopra is a veteran Bollywood actor having worked as villain in films like Bobby, Do Raaste, Phool Aur Angaar, Man, Dulhe Raja, Kati Patang

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 16:48
movie_image: 
Finally! Veteran actor Prem Chopra expresses displeasure over his death rumours on social media

MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood actor Prem Chopra has been inundated with calls and text messages since early morning, today. The callers are inquiring if he is alive. This is one more case of some mischief-monger having gone berserk in spreading false death news about Bollywood celebrities.

"This is sadism, what else! Somebody is deriving sadistic pleasure in wrongly informing people that I am no more. But here I am, talking to you, absolutely hale and hearty."

Also Read: #AbhiRa’s hidden talent is finally revealed in the upcoming episode of the show, Check out

"I don't know how many calls of this nature I have received since morning. Rakesh Roshan called me. Amod Mehra (trade analyst) called. I wonder who did this to me. Also, I must tell you that someone did a similar thing with Jeetendra, my close friend. That happened about four months ago. This needs to stop- and immediately," Chopra added.

Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra were unwell in January this year when they both contracted COVID and were admitted to Lilavati Hospital (Bandra, Mumbai) under the treatment of Dr Jalil Parkar. Post that, both have been absolutely fine.

Also Read: OMG! Prem Chopra and wife test positive for Covid-19, READ MORE

A source says, "Social media is being frequently used to spread wrong information and deceive people into believing something that is outright fake. People do not pause and do a fact-check and only spread what they hear, read or see. It is high time for some self-introspection."

Credit: ETimes

Bollywood movies Prem Chopra Uma Chopra Death Rumors COVID 19 Bobby Do Raaste Phool Aur Angaar Man Dulhe Raja Kati Patang TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 16:48

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kya Baat Hai! Karan Kundrra reveals how the love story of TejRan began
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met on the reality show Bigg Boss. They were the two popular contestants in...
Exclusive! Vijay Nikam and Vijay Kadam to share screen space for the upcoming Anurag Kashyap movie, Read more
MUMBAI : With the rise of consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made across-platform and...
Exclusive! Section 375 actor Rahul Bhat roped in for Anurag Kashyup’s next
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the...
Exclusive! Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki fame actress Neha Dandale roped in for Star Bharat’s ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive and exciting update for its viewers. We at Tellychakkar have always...
INTRIGUING! Aryan and Imlie aka Fahmaan and Sumbul CHOREOGRAPH their own stunts and dances in the show Imlie
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.Also read: ...
EXCLUSIVE! Ahead of Vikrant and Sara's wedding, will Varun make a re-entry in her life to ruin things in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?
MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is constantly witnessing a lot of drama. The show's story is...
Recent Stories
Vijay
Exclusive! Vijay Nikam and Vijay Kadam to share screen space for the upcoming Anurag Kashyap movie, Read more
Latest Video