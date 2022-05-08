Finally! Vijay Deverakonda’s stylist breaks his silence over the actor promoting Liger in chappals worth Rs 199

Vijay Deverakonda who is all set to make his big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Liger opposite Ananya Panday has been into limelight for promoting the film wearing chappals

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/05/2022 - 14:49
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make his big Bollywood debut with Liger. But even before the film's release, the Arjun Reddy star possessed a loyal fan base. During these promotions, one thing that stood out or rather surprised many is Vijay's chappals.

Also Read: A 'little yacht', back of a car: Places where Vijay Deverakonda has had sex

Vijay was seen wearing plain footwear during the events, and he has ditched high-fi, fancy shoes. Even Ranveer Singh was surprised over Deverakonda's choice. Vijay's public appearance has grabbed attention, and many were left baffled thinking his reason behind adopting a chappal worth Rs 199.

Vijay's stylist has confirmed that the actor himself suggested the idea of adopting a chappal for the promotions, as this will be true to his character.

"Liger promotions have been something I was really really looking forward to. There were so many brands and designers constantly following up to construct/design looks for Vijay. I was all prepped to make it really top-notch chill until Vijay called me one day and said let's be closest to the character and keep a very underdog look," Vijay’s hairstylist was quoted saying.

Also Read: OMG! Vijay Deverakonda was forced to leave Liger promotions in the midway for THIS major reason

Vijay was spotted promoting the film in chappal and travelling in local trains. Vijay's footwear becomes a rage, and his die-hard fans are going gaga over his simplicity. Liger Saala Crossbreed will be released in cinemas on August 25. 

Credit: DNA

Liger Vijay Deverakonda Ananya Panday
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/05/2022 - 14:49

