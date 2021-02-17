Finally YRF announces release date of 5 films includes Akshay's Prithviraj to Ranbir's Shamshera

MUMBAI: No doubt the producers and the filmmakers are rushing to book the best slots for theatrical release of their movie post the permission of 100% occupancy in cinema halls. And now today, Yash Raj Films revealed the release date of its five biggest films. The production house announced the release date of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Shamshera, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Prithviraj.

YRF shared the release date of films and wrote, "#YRF announces slate of films for 2021, wants to bring audiences back to the theatres!" The production house is aiming to bring back the audience to theatres, which have remained empty for months due to novel coronavirus.

Check out the full list here:

1. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Release Date: Friday, 19 March, 2021

The film stars Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. It is produced and directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film's worldwide distribution is done by Yash Raj Films.

2. Bunty Aur Babli 2

Release Date: Friday, 23 April, 2021

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and introducing debutant Sharvari

Directed by: Varun V. Sharma | Produced by: Aditya Chopra/Yash Raj Films

3. Shamshera

Release Date: Friday, 25 June, 2021

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt

Directed by: Karan Malhotra | Produced by: Aditya Chopra/Yash Raj Films

4. Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Release Date: Friday, 27 August, 2021

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah

Directed by: Divyang Thakkar | Produced by: Maneesh Sharma/Yash Raj Films

5. Prithviraj

Release Date: Friday, 5 November, 2021 (Diwali Release)

Cast: Akshay Kumar, introducing debutant Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood

Directed by: Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi | Produced by: Aditya Chopra/Yash Raj Films

SOURCE – INDIA TODAY

