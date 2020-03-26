Find out how Prince William and Prince Harry came to know about Prince Charles testing positive for COVID 19

MUMBAI: The world has come to a standstill because of coronavirus. The rising cases have left everyone worried.

Prince Charles has now been tested positive for coronavirus. The shocking report was confirmed by Clarence House in a statement, which read as, "The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

"It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks," the statement continued. Chris Ship of ITV News divulged further details regarding Prince Charles' diagnosis. First and foremost, both Prince William and Prince Harry were informed by their father himself on testing positive for COVID-19. "Prince Charles has spoken to both his sons. William in Norfolk and Harry in Canada," Chris tweeted. The last time William and Harry interacted with their father was at Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Service on 9 March 2020.

While William and Kate Middleton along with their three children - Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four and Prince Louis, one - have moved from Kensington Palace to their Anmer Hall country estate in Sandringham as a self-isolation precaution, Harry and Meghan Markle have stayed put, quarantining in their Vancouver Island home along with their 10-month-old son, Archie.