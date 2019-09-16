Find out how Ranbir Kapoor stole a cake for ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif

MUMBAI: They might not be together anymore, but they share a cordial relationship with each other. We are talking about former couple Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif.



The two dated each other before parting ways. However, they share a good equation and when they bump into each other they are warm and affectionate. Now, they have come together for an advertisement. The ex-couple has recently shot for an ad for leading smart phone. In the latest ad video, Ranbir can be seen stealing the yummilicious chocolate cake for ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif. Further, he can be seen stealing Kat’s hat, but Kat will not let her hat go.



Take a look below: