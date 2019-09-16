News

Find out how Ranbir Kapoor stole a cake for ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Sep 2019 07:13 PM

MUMBAI: They might not be together anymore, but they share a cordial relationship with each other. We are talking about former couple Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. 

The two dated each other before parting ways. However, they share a good equation and when they bump into each other they are warm and affectionate. Now, they have come together for an advertisement. The ex-couple has recently shot for an ad for leading smart phone. In the latest ad video, Ranbir can be seen stealing the yummilicious chocolate cake for ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif. Further, he can be seen stealing Kat’s hat, but Kat will not let her hat go. 

Take a look below:

Tags > Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Ex-girlfriend, cordial relationship, chocolate cake,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
16 Sep 2019 09:46 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Rubina Dilaik to QUIT Colors' Shakti
Rubina Dilaik to QUIT Colors' Shakti | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
16 Sep 2019 08:22 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Rohit and Sonakshi's fun moments from the sets of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum
Rohit and Sonakshi's fun moments from the... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar
Khushwant Walia
Khushwant Walia
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Vije Bhatia
Vije Bhatia
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Mrunal Jain
Mrunal Jain
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Anubhav Shrivastava
Anubhav Shrivastava

past seven days