News

Find out Kanika Kapoor's latest medical report

Well-known singer Kanika Kapoor got hospitalised after testing positive for Coronavirus. Now, find out Kanika's latest medical report.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Mar 2020 01:34 PM

MUMBAI: Kanika Kapoor is a popular singer. She started her Bollywood playback singing career with the song ‘Baby Doll’ for the film Ragini MMS 2.

The singer got hospitalised after testing positive for Coronavirus. She had traveled to London recently and after days of her return, she tested positive for COVID-19. The singer had complained that 'the facilities and surroundings in the hospital were not to her comfort' and then Dr R K Dhiman in Ahmedabad Mirror had gone on record to say that 'Kanika should behave like a patient, not a star'.

Now, SpotboyE.com spoke to Dr R K Dhiman. The senior medico informed that the singer was improving. "She is much better now," he said. When will she be discharged? "She will be discharged soon, it will take about a week more I think. We have a protocol of keeping the patient in such a case for two to three weeks.

We never discharge any patient pre-maturely.

The process is to test the coronavirus patient after 14 days and see if he/she is testing negative. If the test is negative, another test is carried out in 24-48 hours and that too should come negative."

Dr Dhiman also informed that certain rumours that Kanika's health was deteriorating were all false.

Credits: SpotboyE.com

Tags Kanika Kapoor singer Baby Doll Ragini MMS 2 Dr R K Dhiman Corona Virus TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Throwback: Romantic pictures of Jethalal and...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Checkout the most stylish hairdo of TV actresses

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here