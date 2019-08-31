Find out what father-son duo of Sunny and Karan Deol has to say about nepotism charges

MUMBAI: Actor-politician Sunny Deol’s son, Karan Deol, is all set to make his debut with the film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The film is directed by Sunny Deol and is scheduled to hit the theatres on 20 September. Sunny is leaving no stone unturned to promote his son’s big launch. Despite having a hectic schedule, he even took out time to promote the film on a dance reality show recently.

Now, during a recent interview with Times of India, the father-son duo was quizzed about nepotism and trolls in the industry. Sunny said, "I’m not bothered about the (nepotism) tags because I’m here to do my work. I don’t pay attention to all these things. If I start paying attention to these things, I can’t do any work. With smartphones and social media culture, people have many formats to do time pass and troll others. They enjoy doing it, so it’s good entertainment for them. One should not pay attention to these trolls as you’ll be wasting your time and energy on them. You know what you’re doing and why you are doing it, so just focus on your job and go ahead.”