Find out what Producer Dinesh Vijan has to say about Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's break-up

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan are two popular names in B-town. Both the actors have carved a niche for themselves by showcasing their talent in their respective films. The duo has even collaborated for a film, and apart from their work, they have been making headlines for their rumoured love affair and how they parted ways.

Recently, it was said that Sara and Kartik took a break to concentrate on their respective careers, however, their appearance at Karan Johar's Diwali puja had a different tale to tell. Buzz was that the duo started dating each other while they were working on Aaj Kal.

When the film's producer, Dinesh Vijan, was asked if their rumoured breakup affected Aaj Kal, he told Bombay Times, "I have not had the time to speak to Sara and Kartik about anything in the world. They’re busy, and so am I. But they’re very special to me. I remember when Saif (Ali Khan) and I had started Illuminati Films and were launching Love Aaj Kal, Sara was in the office for the puja. I have known her since she was a little girl."

"I didn’t even know Sara and Kartik were dating. They are both strong actors who have the love of the audience, and with Imtiaz Ali, the master of heartbreaks, telling us how love has changed in the last decade, I am confident this film will be a much-awaited 2020 Valentine Day release," he said, in conversation with Mumbai Mirror.