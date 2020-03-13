Find out what Sara Ali Khan has to say about father Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Not An Absentee Father’ comment

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan has garnered accolades for her work in films like Kedarnath and Simmba. With her hard work, she has made a place for herself in the entertainment industry. She is indeed one of the most popular star kids and enjoys a huge fan following.

The Love Aaj Kal actress is the daughter of actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. After Saif and Amrita were split, Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan were raised by their mother. Even though both the kids used to stay with mother, their bonding with their father Saif is no different.

However, while speaking in a recent interview, Saif Ali Khan said that he is not an “absentee father.” He was quoted in Hindustan Times, “I may not have been responsible at various times while in my 20s, but I’ve always been there and ready to do the best that I can do at that time for my kids (Sara and her younger brother, Ibrahim). I have never felt like an absentee father.” When the same thing was asked to Sara about Saif’s statement, she reacted to it by calling him a great father. “I know my father very well. Dad is like me, so he says what he is thinking at that particular point. He never really says things for any ulterior motive.”

