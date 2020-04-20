Find out who is giving Sidharth Malhotra company in the lockdown

MUMBAI: According to a leading entertainment portal, Sidharth Malhotra is not with Kiara Advani or his close friend-fashion designer Gauri Babber. When the lockdown was announced, neither of the two was near him for some reason. But Sidharth happened to be with a certain Richa Dhar at his Bandra abode. Yes, it's Richa Dhar who's giving company to the Ek Villain actor in the present scenario; Richa has continued to stay with him till date.

Sidharth and Richa go back a long way. The duo had left Delhi together to pursue their dreams. They came to Mumbai and even rented a place together. Richa, in fact, is also quite pally with Sidharth's girlfriends- be it his exes- Alia Bhatt and Tara Sutaria or his current ladylove Kiara Advani.

The portal further reported that the duo has been cooking and cleaning Sidharth’s house together. Richa, in fact, has been doing a lot of work.

