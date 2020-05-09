Find out why Aditya Roy Kapur is afraid of Tiger Shroff

MUMBAI: Aditya Roy Kapur is one of the most loved actors of Bollywood. The actor has given hits like Malang, Aashiqui 2, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

He began his career as a VJ on Channel V and then went on to pursue his acting career. The actor debuted with Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn in London Dreams and was seen with Hrithik Roshan in Guzaarish.

Today, he is a renowned star in Bollywood and has a massive fan following.

As we know, several celebrities come on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their movies.

In one of the episodes, team Kalank, that is, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, and Alia Bhatt had graced the show.

During the episode, Kapil asked Aditya about his upcoming movies, to which the actor said he is doing a movie called Malang alongside Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Disha Patani, and Eli Avram.

That’s when Varun jumped in and told Kapil that Aditya gets very scared while taking Disha’s name, and the reason is Tiger.

Well, Varun doesn’t say his name but implies it with an action, and everyone around bursts into laughter.

Tiger and Disha have been rumoured to be in a relationship, but neither of them has accepted or denied being in love.

Varun and Aditya are very close friends off-screen, and the bond is seen on various occasions.

On the work front, Aditya was seen in the movie Malang and was shooting for Ludo alongside Abhishek Bachchan before the lockdown.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.