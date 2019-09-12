News

Find out WHY fans call Tara Sutaria 'Chota Taimur'

MUMBAI: Tara Sutaria has become a popular name in Bollywood and enjoys a huge fan following. She began her career on TV as a child artist with Disney India's Big Bada Boom. She went on to do shows such as The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and Oye Jassie and finally made her Bollywood debut alongside star kid Ananya Panday, with Karan Johar’s film Student of the Year 2.

The actress took to social media and shared a super adorable throwback picture of herself. In the picture shared by Tara, she looked extremely cute. Well, she looked no less than a snowball, so much so, that the little Tara reminded fans of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little son, Taimur Ali Khan. And they weren’t really wrong because Tara’s childhood picture did stroke an uncanny resemblance to that of Chote Nawab. A fan wrote, “Chota Taimur.” While another follower wrote, “You look like baby Taimur.”

