Find out why Mini Mathur called THIS Bollywood's A-list beauty a 'Normal Actress'

Mini Mathur has said something really nice about Deepika Padukone.

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
06 May 2020 07:44 PM

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is the undisputed queen of Bollywood who has a number of hit movies to her credit. The actress who stepped into Bollywood in the year 2007 has worked with many A-list stars and given several blockbusters. 

Deepika is one such actress who believes in making her own trend. There's no doubt that her diehard fans and admirers follow her due to this reason.  

A lot of people who love Deepika for always being herself have showered praises on her. Mini Mathur is one of them. The actress-host is the wife of popular Bollywood film director Kabir Khan.  

Mini had once taken to her Twitter account and referred to Deepika as a 'Normal actress'. Well, don't you think it's weird to say this to DP? But Mini, in her tweet, also explained why she said this. 

Check out her tweet:

Well, Mini is super impressed with Deepika for repeating her outfits at different occasions and yet rocking them like a pro.  

She feels this is how normal actresses should be and Deepika is one of them.  

Way to go, Deepika! And we totally agree with you, Mini! 

