Find out why Rakhi Sawant was upset with Kareena Kapoor Khan

MUMBAI: We all know Rakhi Sawant has always been in the news for various reasons. In fact, she is referred to as the controversial queen for her statements on everyone.

Rakhi has always been vocal about her thoughts and said it without any hesitation. The actress has publicly slammed so many celebs for various reasons. The actress has received several backlashes for the same but it seems Rakhi doesn't care and she will always speak what's in her mind.

A few years back, during an interview, Rakhi had openly revealed that she was very upset with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Well, this is nothing new as Rakhi always had problems with many Bollywood actresses and Kareena was next in her list.

Rakhi revealed that she was upset with Kareena for her remark of not referring to her as an 'Item girl' and her song an 'Item number'.

Sawant felt that there was nothing wrong being called or referred to as 'Item song or Item girl'.

We wonder what Kareena would have to say on this!

(VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, DESIMAD - BOLLYWOOD'S MOST CONTROVERSIAL NEWS)