“Fir ek Mazaak hoga,” say netizens as they react to the expected release of the 2nd teaser of Adipurush

As per the reports, it is said that the second teaser of the much awaited movie Adipurush will be releasing on 30th March, and here is what the fans have to say about the same!
movie_image: 
“Fir ek Mazaak hoga” netizens reacts as the makers to drop 2nd teaser of Adipurush

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, titled Adipurush is indeed one of the major releases of the Year.

The movie is not only the most talked about film but it is one of the most anticipated ones. The movie is directed by Tanhaji : The Unsung Warrior Fame director Om Raut.

The fans are having some High Hopes from the movie and when the first look and the teaser was out, it got some mixed to negative responses from the fans due to poor VFX and an animated effect.
Well the teaser was a major let down for the fans and audience as they were really hoping the best from Prabhas, Kriti and Om Raut.

And now as per reports it is said that the second teaser of the movie will be released on the 30th March and this news has grabbed the attention of the fans and they have given their reactions to this.

ALSO READ –  Aditya Chopra opens up on why brother Uday couldn't become a star

As we can see, these comments many people are saying that take as much time as you want but please make sure that VFX are the best. Whereas many people are expecting that this time, the makers should realize the mistake and come up with some different VFX quality.

Few people are saying, “Ek aur majaak aane wala hai” after what they saw in the 1st teaser.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens for Adipurush, and how excited are you for a second teaser of the movie?
Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –  In Car Trailer! Ritika Singh promises some great performance in this hard hitting thriller

 

