Fire breaks out at Fatima Sana Shaikh’s house, actress shares an appreciation post for the fire department for prompt response

MUMBAI: Fire broke out at Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh’s house in Mumbai on Thursday night, the star had to call the fire department. The actor posted about the incident on Instagram and also thanked officials of the fire department.

She shared a picture of the fire brigade at her place and wrote on Instagram Stories late Thursday, “A fire broke at my place right now and in a panic state I called the fire department and they were here in no time. And took care of the situation. Thank you so much Mumbai fire brigade.”

Fatima was recently seen in Anurag Basu’s multi-starrer Ludo and Abhishek Sharma’s Surja Pe Mangal Bhari. Fatima signed Ludo because she wanted to work with Anurag. “With Suraj Pe Mangal, because of the amazing star cast. There are so many actors and all of them are so good. From Manoj (Bajpayee) sir to Seema Pahwa, Manoj Pahwa, Annu Kapoor, Diljit, Supriya Pilgaonkar... I mean it’s a heavy duty cast. And then Abhishek, who has made Tere Bin Laden, so comedy is his thing. So I felt like I want to be a part of it because it is going to be a learning experience. I don’t know when I will get to work with Manoj sir again so I had to jump into it,” she recently said about Ludo that premiered on Netflix last month.

Fatima, who worked as a child artiste in films such as Chachi 420 and One 2 Ka 4, made her debut in a leading role with Dangal in 2016. She followed it up with Thugs Of Hindostan, which was a critical as well as commercial failure.

