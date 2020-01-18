Firechat truly! When Shah Rukh Khan, Zoya Akhtar and Jeff Bezos came on the same stage. Find out!

MUMBAI: The whole Bollywood fraternity came together at an event in the Mumbai to extend a warm welcome to Jeff Bezos – CEO and President, Amazon at Amazon Prime Video's celebratory evening. A special panel discussion was also hosted where Shah Rukh Khan and Zoya Akhtar interacted with Jeff Bezos and well, we must say, the evening was the best we could have ever witnessed!

Amazon Prime video India shared a special video, “Fireside Chat with Jeff Bezos” and the video truly cannot be missed! In a 30-minute chat with Shah Rukh Khan and Zoya Akhtar, Bezos said he wants Amazon studios to be all over the world and be known as the most talent-friendly ones.

Being at his wittiest best, the evening also witnessed the best from Shah Rukh Khan who made sure the evening featured a light-hearted chit chat as well. Talking about Bezos’ life to the ambitions and further to this, ideas on entrepreneurship- the evening was a starry affair and also had the perfect dose of insightful talks between the three.

When Shah Rukh asked Bezos about his ambition as a child, Bezos said he wanted to become an archaeologist. Zoya Akhtar also asked what he would like to have more of and his reply truly was the most apt- “The obvious thing is time”.“I like to wander, fuel my curiosity. But wandering is very time-consuming”, he further added.

The event was Jeff Bezos’ maiden visit to Mumbai and also, marked three years of Amazon Prime Video in India. With a very enriching visit, Amazon Prime Video India continues to rule the OTT platform with different genres of content and catering to the growing pool of content-consumers.