Firmly! Ram Charan requests paps not to click pictures of Daughter Klin Kaara similarly other celebrity parents as they arrive in Mumbai

MUMBAI: In the Indian cinema industry, Ram Charan is one of the most handsome actors. Thanks to his excellent acting abilities, good looks, and engaging attitude, he has made a reputation for himself in Indian cinema. The actor never misses an opportunity to win millions of hearts with his gestures. The actor's personal life involves being wed to Upasana Kamineni, with whom he had a daughter named Klin Kaara.

Also read: Wow! Ram Charan's Wife Upasana unveils unseen photos from Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding

Recently, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni were spotted at their Bandra, Mumbai, house. Klin Kaara, the couple's daughter, was with them. The pair can be seen getting out of their car, which is parked in their home's basement, in several videos that have been making the rounds online.

Additionally, Ram is seen gently taking his daughter Klin Kaara from the car to avoid getting the paparazzi to snap photos of her face. Ram took a protective father role and asked the photographers to stay away from taking pictures of his daughter. Upasana looked stunning in a dress with a pink floral print, while Ram Charan looked dashing in a black shirt and brown pants.

Upasana Kamineni posted an original video on her Instagram account on October 23, 2023, which included numerous photographs from the first Bathukamma festival, which she attended with her daughter Klin Kaara Konidela.

She was dancing about the Bathukamma in the video, her baby girl cradled in her arms. During the dance, more young girls from the orphanage joined the mother-daughter pair. Ram Charan took part in the festivities as well.

Similar to the majority of celebrity parents, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni have chosen to forbid their daughter from having photos taken till she reaches adulthood.

Previously, on October 18, 2023, Ram and Upasana were seen at the airport in Hyderabad with their infant daughter, Klin Kaara. They were embarking on a vacation together with their pet dog. However, what grabbed everyone's attention was how loving mother Upasana kept her daughter close to her chest while avoiding having her face photographed by the paparazzi.

